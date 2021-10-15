The month of October is known as Manufacturing Month, so I thought I would look back over the last 30 years to see what has happened in Morrison County.
Thirty years ago, we only had about $200,000 to assist businesses to start up or grow in Morrison County. Over the years, the staffs of Community Development and the local cities have worked to establish loan funds for economic development purposes such as manufacturing, retail and non- profits. Community Development of Morrison County established three revolving loan funds utilizing the United States Department of Agriculture’s Intermediary Relending Program with the assistance of Morrison County and the Little Falls Economic Development Authority. These funds total $2 million which we use to help manufacturing, retail and not for profit businesses.
To date, because these funds revolve, meaning when a loan is made and paid back, we re-lend the principal and interest to other businesses, we have made loans to 89 businesses in Morrison County. The total of those loans are $5.294 million broken out to $2.998 million for manufacturing businesses, $1.993 million to retail and $302,500 to non-profits.
We made loans to businesses in Royalton, Randall, Swanville, Upsala, Pierz, Genola and Little Falls.
We are called a gap lender, meaning we partner with local area banks and when the bank can’t fund the entire loan, they ask a gap lender to step in and help with funding the balance of the loan. So we work with all the area banks as well as other gap lenders that serve our county to help provide gap funds to get the project financed.
Some of our partners are the local cities economic development authorities, the state of Minnesota, the Morrison County Rural Development Finance Authority, the Initiative Foundation and North Central Economic Development Association.
Working together we can fund larger projects with less financial risks to our organizations.
The city of Little Falls Economic Development Authority has funded $6.786 million in loans to businesses in the city limits of Little Falls. That breaks down into 42 loans to manufacturing business totaling $4.926 million, 22 loans to retail businesses totaling $936,586, 14 loans to non-profits totaling $432,990 and five housing projects totaling $490,026. These funds were revolved from federal and state funding of projects over the years.
The Morrison County Rural Development Finance Authority has been around for 40 years and has built up funding over the last 20 years. They have funded $3.1 million to seven companies in the county.
In closing, in the last 30 years, our local economic development agencies have provided over $15 million of funding to county businesses to provide jobs for area residents and pay taxes in our communities.
— Carol Anderson is the executive director of Community Development of Morrison County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.