The historic Waller House Inn, nestled on a quiet street in southeast Little Falls, is closing for business as a bed and breakfast, hit just a little too hard to come back after the coronavirus outbreak.
“This house is just a treasure and for 13 years it has been a pleasure and an honor to share it with travelers from all over the world,” said co-owner Raquel Lundberg, in business with her husband, Scott.
In February, before Americans knew of the havoc the COVID-19 pandemic would cause, Lundberg said her bookings for the summer season looked great, with many weekends sold out.
“We were anticipating a very, very busy summer and then COVID-19,” she said. “And one by one our guests made the call and canceled their reservations.”
By the first week of June, the Lundbergs made the decision to close their doors for good, with just nine reservations left on their list.
“It was hard to call them and say, ‘I’m really sorry, I’m going to have to ask you to find somewhere else to stay because we’re going out of business,” she said.
The expenses incurred running a bed and breakfast can’t just be put on pause, Lundberg said, and bills have to be paid. When considering the possibility of reopening, the costs to start over seemed ineffective. The inn was grandfathered into a lot of low rates, Lundberg said, so canceling things like the website, the booking engine and even the special insurance would mean giving up good rates, but since continuing to pay them is a struggle, closing seemed to most logical.
“We are going to miss it. We are going to miss our guests and sharing the house,” she said.
Some of the tasks to close for good are bittersweet to Lundberg. One task she’s put off is taking down the Waller House Inn’s Trip Advisor page.
“We have so many kind, generous, beautiful reviews that people have written and we worked hard for those reviews, and now we’re going to shut down that Trip Advisor page and that’s going to be sad,” she said.
The house was built in 1897, and Lundberg can recount all 123 years of its history with ease.
The Queen Anne Victorian was built by Alexander Davidson, a Canadian who married his local sweetheart Laura Tanner. Lundberg recalled Davidson’s work as a banker and that he was a president of a dozen banks in the area. After some time, Davidson and his friend James J. Hill, a “railroad tycoon” as Lundberg put it, bought the Canadian Railroad, and so Davidson moved his family up to Winnipeg, selling his Little Falls home to Laura’s sister-in-law, Effie Tanner.
Effie’s husband, Leigh Verne Tanner, ran his father’s flour mill on the west side of town, south of the dam but north of the paper mill, Lundberg said.
“That family owned the house until he died in 1928, so his wife was left in the house and she had six children, mostly grown, and she wanted to continue living in the house. But she was a widow and had no income,” said Lundberg.
Effie and her son, Keith Tanner, converted the house into apartments to make their living.
“She moved up to the second floor with her daughter Elizabeth who, by the way, has a granddaughter that came and stayed with us for a week last summer,” Lundberg said. “Pretty cool, pretty cool.”
Keith and his wife, Viola, lived on the first floor. In 1940, Lundberg said, the family put an addition on the house, adding two bedrooms on the first floor and one bedroom on the second floor, renting the second floor section out as an efficiency apartment.
The family passed the house onto Keith and Viola’s son, Ed, also known as “The guy who owned the Dairy Queen,” Lundberg said.
When Ed inherited the house in the 1960s, his wife didn’t want to live in it, so he sold it to another Ed, Ed Kliber. Kliber converted the 1,400 square foot attic into the apartment that Lundberg and her husband have lived in for the past 13 years, she said.
Kliber owned the house until 1996, when Jim and Gen Waller purchased it.
“They were retired when they bought it. They were here for about 10 years and they just poured the money into this house and they converted it back into a single family home with the attic apartment and they started a bed and breakfast. They had it just for a couple of years as a hobby,” Lundberg said.
In December 2006, the Lundbergs bought the house and established the Waller House Inn the following spring.
“The house itself is one of the best treasures in Little Falls,” she said.
When they purchased the home, the Lundbergs added three brand new bathrooms, refinished the hardwood floors and made it into a guests’ paradise. Six of the eight original stained glass windows still shed light onto the refinished interior, she said.
The 6,000 square foot home has six rooms, each with its own bathroom, one of which is a two bedroom suite. Now that the inn is closed, Lundberg and her husband will move from the attic into the main house. However, she said it will be an adjustment not having guests in their home.
“I think that these houses need to be seen, need to be shared, they need to be used and enjoyed. We have had travelers from all over the world that have come and stayed, some for a night and some for up to 13 weeks,” she said.
With the gift of hospitality, from her mother’s example, Lundberg said, she loved to welcome people into her home and loved to cook them meals to feed their soul.
“It’s been a really wonderful experience. We’ve made so many friends, met so many people and we’ve been able to bless people with being able to stay in this house and bless them with a good night’s sleep and bless them with a great breakfast before they leave,” she said.
Her love of cooking and hospitality will follow her and her husband into their next endeavor, the food service, more specifically, a food truck.
Having just purchased it, Lundberg said the truck won’t be ready until at least the end of summer, but she’s excited and grateful to be able to continue doing what she loves.
“We are going to pursue a different area of hospitality. So I’ll still get to feed people, I’ll still get to cook for people. Feeding people is one of the greatest joys in life for me,” she said.
In the next chapter of their lives, Lundberg hopes she and her husband will be successful and have a supportive community behind them.
