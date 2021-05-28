Emily Irene Sam, 28, Shakopee, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 18 months in the Shakopee Correctional Facility in connection with a fifth degree possession of a controlled substance conviction.
On April 8, 2020, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy clocked the vehicle at 71 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Sam.
Sam’s driving privileges were suspended and she was unable to provide proof of insurance for the vehicle that she was driving. A search of the vehicle was conducted with the assistance of a K-9 officer. Pipes and foil were located within the vehicle. There was aluminum foil with heroin residue inside.
After being transported to the Morrison County Jail, she was searched and additional drugs were found in her possession. During the search, a meth pipe and a clear plastic baggie with methamphetamine crystals were located on her person. Another chunk of aluminum foil had burnt heroin residue.
Sam had a prior conviction for fifth degree possession.
