Emily Irene Sam, 27, Onamia, was charged with two felony counts of fifth degree drug possession in Morrison County District Court.

The charges stem from an April 8 incident when an officer pulled over a vehicle for allegedly speeding.

The driver was identified as Sam and the officer found that her license was suspended and she was allegedly unable to provide a proof of insurance.

Sam was allegedly informed that the vehicle would be towed.

Upon searching the vehicle with a K-9 unit, the officer allegedly found pipes and aluminum foil with residue that later reportedly tested positive for heroin.

Sam was searched in Morrison County Jail where officers allegedly found a white substance on her person that later filed testing positive for methamphetamine.

She has a previous conviction for felony possession and allegedly has multiple pending drug cases in other counties. If convicted, Sam could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Load comments