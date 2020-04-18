Emily Irene Sam, 27, Onamia, was charged with two felony counts of fifth degree drug possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from an April 8 incident when an officer pulled over a vehicle for allegedly speeding.
The driver was identified as Sam and the officer found that her license was suspended and she was allegedly unable to provide a proof of insurance.
Sam was allegedly informed that the vehicle would be towed.
Upon searching the vehicle with a K-9 unit, the officer allegedly found pipes and aluminum foil with residue that later reportedly tested positive for heroin.
Sam was searched in Morrison County Jail where officers allegedly found a white substance on her person that later filed testing positive for methamphetamine.
She has a previous conviction for felony possession and allegedly has multiple pending drug cases in other counties. If convicted, Sam could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.