Lucas Tyler Nickaboine, 29, Onamia, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 90 days of local confinement for a conviction of misdemeanor theft. A felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

On Sept. 18, 2020, Walmart asset protection employees observed two suspicious male subjects in the Little Falls Walmart store. One of the males had a backpack in his cart that appeared to already have merchandise inside of it. One store employee observed Nickaboine placing merchandise in the backpack.

They left the store without paying for any of the merchandise, and the fled when a store employee attempted to approach them.

An officer with the Little Falls Police Department was able to immediately give chase, as he was on scene dealing with another shoplifter. He observed the suspect vehicle, driven by Nickaboine, traveling at a high rate of speed through the Walmart parking lot.

Nickaboine was eventually stopped and arrested for theft. Walmart loss prevention specialists located the stolen merchandise, the value of which was $307.34.

Nickaboine was also given credit for 60 served.

