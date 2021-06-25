Thomas George White, 21, Onamia, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to two years of supervised probation for a misdemeanor domestic assault conviction.
A felony domestic assault charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. White must also submit to chemical dependency evaluation/treatment within 45 days of his conviction. He was given credit for seven days of time served in local confinement.
The conviction stems from a Jan. 10 incident during which the Little Falls Police Department was called to a hotel. Staff informed officers that “they could hear a man yelling, a female crying and banging noises” coming from the room White and the victim were occupying.
Officers observed a male and a female walking out of the room when they arrived. One officer noted the woman was crying, shaking, and there appeared to be some blood on her nose and cheek.
In a statement to law enforcement, the victim said White was her boyfriend and that he had physically abused her in the past, “but never this bad.” She said he became upset when he observed what he believed to be a “hickey” on her body, at which time he began to shake her and push her around the room.
She explained further that White put both hands around the front of her neck and applied pressure “for a few seconds.” He then continued to push her around the room and bit her on the arm.
White initially denied any physical altercation had taken place, but was placed under arrest because of the statement provided by the victim. In a statement at the jail, he told law enforcement that the victim was initially pushing and hitting him. He admitted to grabbing her by her neck and “told her to quit and to talk with him.”
Later in the statement, White admitted he felt guilty about what he had done.
