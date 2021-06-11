Miles Jerome Nickaboine, 34, Onamia, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 12 months and one day in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility for a felony conviction of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 13, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol when he stopped a vehicle on Highway 27 for failing to properly signal a turn. The deputy observed that the driver was making “furtive gestures.”
Following the stop, the driver — later identified as Nickaboine — got out of the vehicle and was reaching around inside his pockets and inside the vehicle. During a search for weapons, the deputy felt some plastic bags containing a powdery substance in Nickaboine’s pocket. He admitted that the substance was heroin.
Dispatch informed the deputy that Nickaboine had a felony Department of Corrections warrant out for his arrest.
The bags found in Nickaboine’s pocket weighed approximately 6.4 grams with packaging. The substance field-tested positive for heroin.
