Quentin Reginald Garbow, 30, Onamia, faces felony theft charges in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stems from a Feb. 17 incident, when law enforcement responded to a theft report of a GMC Sierra pickup truck.

The owner allegedly had surveillance footage from the theft, showing a male suspect stealing the vehicle at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.

After police reviewed video footage from local businesses and confirming the identify with employees, the suspect was allegedly identified as Garbow.

The vehicle was allegedly located in Mille Lacs County Feb. 19, where Garbow was arrested on an unrelated matter.

Garbow’s identity was reportedly confirmed another time with his jail booking photo.

If convicted, Garbow faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

