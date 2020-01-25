Blaine Leigh Beaulieu, 37, Onamia, was convicted of felony for first degree burglary with possession of a dangerous weapon in Morrison County District Court.
Beaulieu was initially charged with nine felonies however eight were dismissed.
The initial charges stemmed from a Feb. 6 incident, when law enforcement responded to a reported burglary at a residence on Game Farm Road in Bellevue Township.
The resident showed someone had kicked in the service door to his attached garage and stolen a six passenger ATV, before getting it stuck in the ditch in front of the residence.
Law enforcement followed footprints in the snow from the ATV to a neighboring residence.
That residence had also been broken into and a pickup truck was taken with the vehicle appearing to have gone north based on tire tracks, the criminal complaint said.
A concerned citizen reported that an individual had driven a truck allegedly matching the description of the one stolen onto a property on Quest Road that morning.
The individual spoke with the driver of the vehicle, who was allegedly looking for an individual named “Tony.”
The resident said no one by that name was in the area and began writing down the license plate number, when the individual left.
Law enforcement allegedly considered Beaulieu a suspect and showed the resident a picture of him.
The resident allegedly said Beaulieu was the individual he had spoken with.
While investigating the burglaries, law enforcement found a pickup truck parked at a gravel pit near the burglarized residences.
Law enforcement contacted the registered owner, who said the truck had been stolen that morning from his garage.
Shoe prints at the residence allegedly matched those at the first two burglarized residences, the criminal complaint said.
Later that evening, law enforcement responded to another burglary, where someone entered a home and stole four firearms, in addition to other items.
Another resident later allegedly found the stolen truck and firearms along with shoes with treads matching those at the burglaries in a wooded area.
Morrison County Sheriff’s deputies later found Beaulieu in the area and arrested him.
He was charged with one count of first degree burglary, one count of second degree burglary, one count of possessing a firearm or ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence, three counts of third degree burglary and three counts of motor vehicle theft.
Due to multiple previous convictions that are considered “crimes of violence,” Beaulieu is barred from possessing firearms or ammunition, the criminal complaint said.
Beaulieu was also convicted of a felony second degree burglary from a June 2018 incident and sentenced to a $50 fine and 43 months in prison.
For his Feb. 6 offense, Beaulieu is sentenced to 75 months in prison and a $50 fine.
