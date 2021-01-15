Thomas George White, 21, Onamia, has been charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation.
According to the criminal complaint, an employee from a hotel in Little Falls contacted the Little Falls Police Department on Jan. 10 to report a fight happening in one of their rooms. Staff members said they could hear “a man yelling, a female crying and banging noises” coming from the room.
When officers arrived, a man and woman were walking out of the room. One of the officers allegedly observed that the female was crying, shaking and there was blood on her nose and cheek.
In a statement to law enforcement, the alleged victim said White was her boyfriend, and that he had been physically abusive in the past, “but never this bad.” She had not reported any of the prior incidents, according to the criminal complaint.
She told officers the fight began when White got upset over seeing what he throught was a “hickey” on the victim. She said, after pushing her and shaking her, he grabbed her around the next with both hands “for a few seconds.” She alleged he continued to push her around and even bit her at one point.
White allegedly initially denied that any physical altercation had taken place. Later, at the jail, he allegedly said the victim was hitting and pushing him when he got mad and grabbed her by the neck around her jugular.
If convicted, White faces up to three years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.
