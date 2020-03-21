Daniel Adam Oltz, 30, Sauk Rapids, was convicted in Morrison County District Court for felony second degree controlled substance possession.
A felony charge for violating a no contact order and a gross misdemeanor for giving a false name to an officer were both dismissed.
The charges stemmed from a Sept. 11, 2019 incident, when a Pierz business called law enforcement about a suspicious couple spending hours at their business.
When the officer responded and approached the subject identified as Oltz, he ran to the bathroom at the business.
The officer ordered Oltz to leave the bathroom and sit at a table outside where Oltz allegedly gave a false name.
The officer allegedly removed a pocket knife and an e-cigarette with a THC cartridge from Oltz’s person and arrested him.
After another officer arrived and positively identified Oltz with a photo, after Oltz allegedly continued to lie about his name, they found that he had an active no contact order prohibiting him from being with the woman he was with at the scene.
After both parties were arrested officers searched their belongings and found liquids that tested positive for 120.3 grams of methamphetamine.
The officers also searched the bathroom and found baggies with 28 grams of methamphetamine.
Oltz was sentenced to seven years and nine months in prison and fined $50.
