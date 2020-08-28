To the Editor:
At this time why is the president attacking the post office? With COVID-19, why would you make it harder for people to receive their mail? Why would you take the equipment away and destroy it? Now that will delay the mail for older citizens.
Veterans rely on receiving medications. Many of us grandparents communicate to their family and friends by the mail, also pay bills, etc
How naive are we when we keep watching things get worse?
When Trump said to us all, “What do you got to lose?” Well, health care for pre-existing conditions for you or someone you know, controlling drug costs, Social Security, children’s educational system and jobs. Where are they?
How many farms have to close and go bankrupt? How about civil liberties? He wants to take away your right to vote in any way he can. All have been reported.
How many of our people have fought for our freedom, for the person in the White House to be buddies with our foes? — Gordon Wozniak, Little Falls
