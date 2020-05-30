The novel coronavirus pandemic can impact any person regardless of their age, however, the world’s older population has been significantly affected by more serious infections and higher death rates across the globe.
Although some restrictions have lifted across the country, most advice to the older population remains the same: stay home, wear a mask and only go out if necessary during special store hours.
The fear of being infected, pandemic restrictions, isolation and lack of access to technology are all taking a toll on the mental health of those older, more at risk people, said Michelle Kimman, director of outpatient at Northern Pines Mental Health.
“The first thing I’m teaching them is to just be OK with whatever they’re feeling. I think everyone’s trying to stay really positive and that’s awesome, but I also think there’s just a basic thing of needing to validate whatever you’re feeling as OK,” she said.
Daily tasks like grocery shopping, going to the bank or simply watching the evening news have added a level of stress for older adults, Kimman said. Some are concerned about catching the virus, being judged for wearing a mask, protecting themselves or the inability to access certain services. Older adults can experience fear, anxiety, stress and more from the wave of information they’re exposed to whether it be from the evening news or a social media platform.
“So many people have been watching too much and living at a panic, fear based level more than necessary,” Kimman said. “I think it’s very hard for people to figure out what they need to do to keep themselves safe.”
Many credible sources for people to learn about COVID-19 and prevention include: a medical professional, the Centers for Disease control, the Minnesota Department of Health or the World health Organization, which all have resources for older or at risk people.
Once a person has enough information to feel confidently informed, they should be sure not to overload as it can turn confidence into stress, fear, anxiety or depression.
Isolation poses another risk to the mental health of older adults, said Kimman. Usual activities from visiting the senior center to attending a weekly club meeting or a bible study have been put on hold, removing some of the only social interactions that older adults have, she said. And while younger generations are heavily encouraged to use social platforms to stay connected, many older adults don’t have those options
“They don’t necessarily have the technical capability to do the Zoom and Facetime or phone calls, so there’s a lack of connection,” Kimman said.
The change in schedule and decrease in social connection can have detrimental effects of these groups of people, she said, so she encourages them to find out how to connect, whether it be a daily phone call, asking a family member to set up video calls or other computer access or by sitting outdoors and having a distanced conversation with a neighbor.
“I think isolation is huge right now, so in trying to connect I think that’s why there was a big movement from the term social distancing to physical distancing,” Kimman said. “It doesn’t mean I can’t connect with you, it just means I can’t physically be by you.”
Feelings of isolation can increase when older adults miss out on family milestones, Kimman said.
Proms, graduations, births, weddings and holiday events have been canceled or put on hold, and older adults feel the loss of those moments.
“As important as those milestones are to those older adolescents and adults, they’re just as important to the parents and the grandparents,” she said.
People have had to adjust their expectations, Kimman said, but she reminds people that the pandemic will end.
“There will be some point when we will be out and about again,” she said.
In the meantime, finding ways to cope and decrease stress are a person’s best defense.
“What can we do within their confines of where they need to be right now that is an outlet for them if they can no longer go out?” she asked.
Hobbies, crafts, or spending time with household members if possible are all ways to pass the time and create a sense of normalcy, as well as staying connected to other family members and friends in some way. Kimman suggested playing card games or sharing meals through a video call if possible.
The CDC also provides a list of ways to stay healthy in mind and body. Those include minimizing exposure to COVID-19 updates, meditations, eating healthy, exercising, getting enough sleep, and the big one: stay connected.
Kimman also mentioned that older adults should feel OK with reaching out for help, either through a family member or a professional mental health service.
“We need to stop putting judgments on what people should feel and just allow them to feel and work from that perspective,” she said.
Several organizations are offering phone hotlines for support
The Salvation Army: (877) 220-4195, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mental Health Minnesota Hotline: 1 (800) 862-1799
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1 (800) 273-8255, 24/7.
SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline: 1 (800) 985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746, 24/7.
Minnesota Warmline: (877) 404-3190 or text “Support” to 85511, Monday - Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
