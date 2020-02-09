The coalition of greater Minnesota cities (CGMC) hosted a phone conference Thursday, Feb. 6, to discuss the upcoming 2020 legislative session and issues surrounding the water infrastructure, child care and the bonding bill.
CGMC Executive Director Bradley Peterson, said a top legislative priority is protection for Local Government Aid programs. He said the state of Minnesota is fortunate to have a budget surplus of $1.3 billion, which allows the state several opportunities to fund much needed projects, and programs to address the child care shortage.
He said as important as issues relating to voter registration and cannabis are to people, infrastructure funding is a top priority.
“Legislators of all stripes will need to buckle down, roll up their sleeves and work on the key issues important to the state,” Peterson said.
The 2020 legislative session begins Feb. 11. The bonding bill, which was discussed at length at the legislative update with Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, and Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, Jan. 30, continues to be a trending topic among local elected officials.
There have been over $5 billion in requests, with local governments needing over $1 billion for capital improvement projects.
“At the end of the day, Greater Minnesota will judge our legislators not by what they talked about, but what they actually passed and funded,” Peterson said.
Little Falls Mayor and CGMC Vice President Greg Zylka acknowledged the common need for infrastructure funding among local governments. More than 300 cities need funding to upgrade their wastewater and drinking water facilities, he said.
“Water infrastructure projects are extremely important but also extremely expensive,” Zylka said. “Our communities need the state to be a strong partner to help cities make these multi million dollar upgrades.”
If the city of Little Falls had not received wastewater treatment grants, the project would cost residents dearly, Zylka said. A 50% increase to water fees would be required to pay for the project, and it would take 30 years to pay off, costing residents $30,000 a year.
“Passing a bonding will require bipartisan cooperation. We are very hopeful that the Legislature will take advantage of states strong financial footing to pass the bonding bill,” he said.
The city administrator for Foley, Sarah Brunn, said the city’s sewer is flooding and their existing wastewater treatment ponds wastewater are out of capacity so a moratorium is currently in place for sewer extensions. She said they need a significant expansion to their system that serves 2,700 people.
The best option for the city, Brunn said, is to connect to the wastewater system in the city of St. Cloud. With connection fees and construction of the 13 mile water main, the project is estimated to cost $22 million.
“This is massive for our small city,” Brunn said.
If they don’t get the $10 million in state bonding they desperately need, Brunn said the sewer rates would have to increase by 300% to pay for the project. The expansion is a necessity, and until it happens adding new homes or infrastructure to the area isn’t possible, Brunn said.
Peterson said that another issue affecting those statewide, but especially in rural Minnesota, is a lack of child care facilities.
The Minnesota Initiative Foundations and CGMC have partnered up to improve child care in their regions, said Don Hickman, vice president for workforce development in Little Falls.
“There are at least 40,000 children on waiting lists or seeking childcare in greater Minnesota,” he said.
A barrier to workforce engagement is child care, Hickman said. A lack of access to child care means employable people have to stay home. Affordable child care is “one of the top factors of whether a family decides to move to or stay in our communities,” Hickman said.
In 2019, the state invested $1.5 million into the six state initiative foundations to work on helping people start in home daycare and overcoming barriers involving the many regulations that child care providers must follow.
“This year the DFL majority in the house has come out with a robust $500 million proposal to address child care to fund subsidy programs for affordability, but also fund programs to fill gaps where there aren’t enough providers,” Peterson added.
CGMC is also looking to construct additional child care facilities in greater Minnesota and hopes for $20 million in bonding dollars to fund the projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.