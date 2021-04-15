Zachary “Zach” D. Miller, 29-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his residence. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Nate Bjorge officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday before the funeral at the church. Burial will take place at a later date. Zachary Donn Miller was born on November 12, 1991, in Little Falls, MN, to Maureen Miller of Little Falls and Robert Miller of McComb, IL. Zach attended the Little Falls Community Schools and graduated from high school in 2011. After high school, he attended the Minneapolis Community and Technical College to study chemistry. Zach went on to work at RMI, Vince’s Tree and Landscape, IWCO, Hardware Hank, and most recently was employed at Barrett Petfood Innovations as a forklift operator in Little Falls. Zach had a passion for family, especially his two children: Jack and Maia. He loved outdoor activities, such as fishing, hiking in the woods, collecting agates and gardening plants. He loved music and often enjoyed playing his classical guitar. Zach had a talent for drawing, painting, and was particularly good with impersonating characters and speaking with different accents. Zach had a heart of gold and would have done anything to help anyone. He loved being around children, sharing his talents and teaching them new things. Zach will be remembered for his contagious laugh, beautiful smile, and generous spirit. Zach is survived by his parents, Maureen Miller of Little Falls, MN and Robert Miller of McComb, IL; son, Jack Dornbusch (Casey Dornbusch) of Aberdeen, SD; daughter, Maia Joy Miller; girlfriend, Melissa Mortenson, and her other children, Zaydin and Aleia of Little Falls, MN; brothers, Seth Lien of Little Falls, MN, Luke Lien (Rachael) of Portland, OR; special “Big Bro” Jesse Geschwill and “Big Sis” Trisha Geschwill; grandparents, Robert Miller of St. Louis, MO and Bernita Miller of McComb, IL; niece, Cambria Lien and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Zach was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Arthur and Donna Lilga formerly of Little Falls, MN.
