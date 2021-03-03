Yolanda L. Ballou, 52-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Yolanda L. Pierzina was born on June 28, 1968 in San Pablo, CA to Russell and Anna Jean (Quintana) Pierzina. She grew up in Modesto, CA and attended the Christian Academy there. Yolanda moved with her family to Little Falls, MN and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1986. She later married and raised her family in Little Falls. Yolanda enjoyed arts and crafts, and while her children were young, she made beautiful flower arrangements and sold them locally and at craft fairs. She also loved going to garage sales where she would find the most unique things that you don’t find in stores today. Yolanda loved giving toys and spending time with her grandchildren as well. May she now be at peace with the Lord, resting in his great arms. Yolanda is survived by her dad, Russell (Joyce) Pierzina of Kelseyville, CA; son, Daniel Ballou (Tiffany) of Randall, MN; daughters, Sara Ballou of Randall and Jasmin Ballou of Little Falls; grandchildren, Darian, Donnavin, Weston, Jayce, Izaak, Kyla, and another “soon to be” baby on the way; and step-brother, Rickey Wilson of California. Yolanda was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Jean Pierzina and a baby sister, Brenda Pierzina.
