William True Threlkeld III, 64 year old resident of Staples, MN passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Lakewood Hospital in Staples, MN. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Minnesota State Veteran Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. William was born on May 18, 1956 in Henderson, Kentucky to the late William True and Bettye (Moss) Threlkeld. He grew up in Denver, CO and later enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. Upon his honorable discharge William moved to Little Falls, MN. William owned and operated Etruscans Gold and Silver in Little Falls, MN for many years. He was an avid sportsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing. William also appreciated and enjoyed making art, studying art and observing artwork. He will forever be remembered for his famous mashed potatoes and gravy that were out of this world good. William is survived by children, Aspen (Daniel Rauch) Threlkeld of Somerset, WI; William True (Tiffany) Threlkeld IV of Little Falls, MN; sister, Rebecca (Mark) Patton of Northglenn, CO; significant other, Beth Miller of Staples, MN; grandchildren, Alexzander Threlkeld, Bonnie Fitch, Emmaly Fitch, Autumn Rauch, Donald Rauch, Simon Park, Avery Park, William True Threlkeld V, Molly Threlkeld, George Threlkeld, Zoey Threlkeld and Magdalene Threlkeld; and niece, Lindsay Martin of San Diego, CA.
