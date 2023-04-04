William Swanson

Bill "Swanny" Swanson, age 79, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 peacefully at home surrounded by family.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held Friday, April 21, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and two hours prior to service, all at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Bill was born September 2, 1943 to the late Walter and Mildred (Dahlman) Swanson. He grew up in Foley and graduated from Foley High School in 1961. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy (Pattock) Swanson in 1966. Bill received his teaching degree from St. Cloud State University in 1966 and later earned his Master of Science Degree in 1972.
Bill and Judy moved to Hector, MN where he was a teacher and wrestling coach for 3 years before moving too Little Falls in 1969. Here they raised their three children. He was a High School Business and Marketing Teacher retiring in 2000 after 31 years of teaching. During those years, he was the DECA Advisor, Jaycee Kid's Wrestling Coach, and Assistant High School Wrestling Coach. Bill remained involved in the Little Falls Schools as a Substitute Teacher up until his passing. He continued to enjoy the students and Little Falls Community Schools' activities.
Bill was active in the community throughout his years and served as President of the Jaycees and President of the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. He had an entrepreneurial passion. Bill ran the Snack Bars at Camp Ripley for a number of years and he and Judy ran a tropical fish store out of their basement before opening the Special Touch Craft Shop in Little Falls with Millie Thomson (1979-1992). Over the course of 50 years, he and Judy partnered their talents in the crafting business. He especially enjoyed teaching his grandkids life lessons at various craft shows.
In his younger years, he played softball and bowled; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, playing poker, having coffee with friends, visiting the casino, and spending time with his family. Bill was known for his big hugs, happiness, and his ability to see the good in everyone. He enjoyed life to the fullest and his big presence will forever be missed.
Bill is survived by his wife Judy; sons Mark (Brooke) Swanson of Houston, TX, Dan (Carie) Swanson of Randall, Craig (Tracey) Swanson of Little Falls; sisters Janice Gerth of Princeton, Devona Kilgard of Maple Grove; brother and sisters-in-law David Pattock, Janice Bock, Jim and Diane Pattock, and Dan and Doris Gruszka; grandchildren Collin, Conor, Annele, Abigail, Hunter and Chloe Swanson; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Mildred Swanson; father and mother-in-law Jack and Harriet Pattock; brothers-in-law Donald Kilgard and Lloyd Gerth; sister-in-law Jacki Pattock; and grandson Jory Frank.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred as they will be identifying an organization to donate in remembrance of Bill.
