William Swanson

Bill "Swanny" Swanson, age 79, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 peacefully at home surrounded by family.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held Friday, April 21, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and two hours prior to service, all at Holy Family Catholic Church.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.