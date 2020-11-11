William “Bill” Kohl, 89-year-old resident of Pondsford, MN, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away at his residence. A private family funeral service will be held at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Jarrol Cole officiating. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. William was born on October 27, 1931 in Brainerd, MN to the late Edward and Marie (Engelhart) Kohl. He grew up in Little Falls, MN where he attended school and graduated from Little Falls High School with the Class of 1951. William was united in marriage to Charlotte Saulter on August 2, 1952 and she later passed away. He was then united in marriage to Elaine Brutcher on September 24, 1983. William served his country proudly in the US Army during the Korean War from September of 1952 until September of 1954 when he was honorably discharged. Upon his discharge, William began his employment at Hennepin Paper Company in Little Falls where he retired in 1993. He was an active member of Little Falls Assembly of God Church, Lakeview Community Church in Hillman, MN, Abundant Life and The Gideons. William enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an excellent gardener. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. William is survived by loving wife, Elaine Kohl of Ponsford, MN; daughters, Linda (Duane) Rutz of Ponsford, MN and Nancy (Robert) Lapos of Ponsford, MN; grandchildren, Jennifer (Justin) Werven, Miranda (Mark) Brouwer, Chelsey (Shad) Romans, Meigelle Lapos and Nolan Lapos; great-grandchildren, Toby Werven, Kiana Werven, Truitt Romans, Jon Brouwer, Briella Werven, Charlotte Brouwer, Camilla Werven, Gia Romans and Sam Brouwer. William was preceded in death by wife, Charlotte Kohl; parents, Edward and Marie Kohl; and sister, Joyce Bellefeuille.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.