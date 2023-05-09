William "Bill" J. Davis

Bill Davis, 94-year-old resident of Randall, MN, passed peacefully at his home on April 8, 2023.
Funeral Services with military honors will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery Little Falls, MN at 1:00 PM May 22, 2023.
Bill's life was long and full. Living in Missouri, Iowa and decades in Minnesota. He served as a corpsman in the US Navy stationed in Pennsylvania and overseas. The highlight of his working career was becoming a nationally acclaimed salesman with all its perks.
His hobbies included fishing, bowling, pool and golf. Later becoming an avid football and Nascar fan as well as taking pride in his lawn and flower gardens. His first dog 'Tuff' and his last most beloved dog 'Kojack' were loved dearly.
Bill outlived his parents Maurice and Dorothy Davis; his first wife of 31 years, Catherine King; his second wife of 37 years, Lonnie Martin; his sons Butch Davis and Eric Davis; two grandchildren Kaia Makela and Keenan Weyaus.
He is survived by his brothers George Davis of North Carolina and Mike Davis of Arizona, stepchildren Tracy Weyaus of Randall, MN and Martin Otto of California, daughters-in-law Dianne Davis of St. Cloud, MN and Kim Davis of Sauk Rapids, MN, along with nieces, nephews, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bill was known by many. Loved by some. Misunderstood by others and remembered by all.
