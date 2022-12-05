William "Bill" Henry Dehn

William "Bill" Henry Dehn, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home in the arms of his loving family on December 2, 2022 after a courageous, two-year battle with cancer.

Bill was born on October 21, 1949 to Mildred and Wilfred Dehn and lived on the family dairy farm in Rogers, MN. He graduated from Elk River High School in 1967 and studied at North Hennepin Community College and the University of MN. He met the love of his life, Sandi Anderson, in 1969 when he was 19 and she was 17. They were married in May, 1970 and recently celebrated 52 years together. Bill's love for his wife was everlasting.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.