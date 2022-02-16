Wilfred "Willie" Zack, 87-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN, at 11:30 A.M., with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 A.M., at the church prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery at a later date.
Wilfred Peter Zack was born on June 26, 1934, in Sobieski, MN to the late John and Martha Zack. He attended school in Little Falls, MN. Willie served honorably in the United States Army and continued to serve in the National Guard until his retirement. He traveled the entire country driving truck as an owner/operator with his brother Al, and later hauled boats. Willie was united in marriage to Mary Warzecha on November 17, 1967, and made their home in Little Falls where they raised their family. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post #46, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1112. Willie was very proud of his service to his country. He enjoyed water skiing, snowmobiling, and camping. Much time was spent at the family cabin. Willie was very proud of his four boys and got much enjoyment from his many grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Willie is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Chris (Liza) of St. Cloud, Corey (Rosemary) of Little Falls, Craig (Jessie) of Sauk Rapids, and Courtney of Colorado; sisters, MaryAnn LeMieur of Little Falls, and Florence Fite of Joliet, IL; 18 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha; brother, Alvin Zack; and sister, Irene Sobieck.
