Wilfred “Itto” J. Hoheisel, 85-year-old resident of Hillman, MN passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Wilfred “Itto” Hoheisel was born on July 30, 1935 in Thief River Falls, MN to the late John and Anna (Seelen) Hoheisel. At a young age, the family relocated to the Hillman area where Wilfred grew up and attended school. Wilfred was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1960. He was united in marriage to Carol C. Tomala on November 24, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Together the couple made their home in Hillman, MN where they dairy farmed and raised a family of six children. Along with farming, Wilfred worked various jobs which included, Franklin Manufacturing in St. Cloud and later at the Morrison County Record, where he was employed for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and finding “treasures” at auctions. He was always willing to help family, friends, and neighbors and had a knack for fixing the unfixable and coming up with new inventions to make life a little easier - work smarter, not harder! Working the fields on his tractors was probably Wilfred’s greatest joy. In his retirement years, along with field work, he enjoyed spending time in the woods and running the wood splitter for Bradley. When not busy, he could be found sitting on the porch at the family farm with a cup of coffee (2 ice cubes) or a diet Mountain Dew, telling stories and giving sage advice. He was a proud husband, father and grandfather. Wilfred was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Wilfred is survived by children, Wayne Hoheisel of Hillman, MN, Wendy (Richard) Tretter of Hillman, MN, Bradley (Jill) Hoheisel of Hillman, MN, Barb (Dennis) Zajac of Hillman, MN, Kristie (Allan) Kroll of Pierz, MN, Stacey (Tracy) Thomsen of Pierz, MN; brother, Virgil (Mary Lou) Hoheisel of Hillman, MN; grandchildren, Ryan (Dailin) Tretter, Emily (Charlie) Walters, Abbey (Travis) Hermann, Rachel Tretter, Claire (Devyn) Sasker, Morgan Tretter, Kylee (fiance, Branden Sauer) Hoheisel, Mariah Hoheisel, Megan (Scott) Herold, Nicole (fiance, Ethan Lochner) Hoheisel, Bryce Hoheisel, Madison Hoheisel, Jesse (Cassandra) Zajac, Olivia (Preston) Weber, Mason Zajac, Courtney Kroll, Natalie Thomsen, Jared Thomsen, Hailey Thomsen, and Ellie Thomsen; and 18 great-grandchildren. Wilfred was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Hoheisel; wife, Carol C. Hoheisel; infant-daughter, Lorri Hoheisel; great-granddaughter, Tara Nevaeh Herold; and sisters, Laura Sahr, Bernice Held, and Leona Held.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.