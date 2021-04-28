Memorial Services will be at a later date for Wesley “Butch” B. Shoudy, age 53, who passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker. Butch was born March 10, 1968 in St. Cloud to Wesley B. and Audrey (Boucher) Shoudy. He grew up in St. Cloud and later lived in the Sauk Rapids/Rice area. Butch was a construction worker and was a talented carpenter. He was friendly, caring, enjoyed family get-togethers and fishing. Butch was a nice guy who was loved by his family and was a huge Star Wars fan. Survivors include his sons, Carter Shoudy and Riley Feia; mother, Audrey Anderson of Little Falls; siblings, Vernetta (Bruce) Bahnmiller of Colorado, Vernon Smith of Sauk Rapids, Lynne Vanscoik of Little Falls, Teresa Smith of Arizona, and Onalee (Scott) Larsen of Royalton; and nieces and nephews, Justin Vanscoik, Stacey Mrosla, Paige Vanscoik, Zack Larsen, Maddison Larsen, Dawn Canfield, Crystal Northup-Hoke, Jennifer Grasso, A.J. Kelso, Becky Ballard, Michael Smith, Adam Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Bryce Bahnmiller, and Delia Brenna. Butch was preceded in death by his father. Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.