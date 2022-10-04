Wayne W. Joyce, 84-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home in Pierz, MN.
Funeral service held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Visitation held from 10-11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Caring for Wayne and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
Wayne was born on March 15, 1938 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Jessie and Lucille (Hanson) Joyce. He grew up in South Minneapolis, MN where he attended school and graduated in 1957. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army over in Germany until he was honorably discharged. He was united in marriage to Mildred "Dolly" O'Brien on January 17, 1964 in Webster, SD. Wayne was the owner and operator of Minneapolis Cab Company and Suburban Yellow Cab Company for 22 years where he provided livery services to the metropolitan area. After retiring from the livery service, he retired to Checkers Welcome Campground in Welcome, MN where he owned and operated the campground for over 10 years.
In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and going on family camping trips. Wayne also was famous for wanting to go for a "drive about" and returning from his drive 2 or 3 days later. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Wayne is survived by wife, Mildred "Dolly" Joyce of Pierz, MN; children, Craig Joyce of Barstow, CA, Wayne (Dee) Joyce Jr. of Barstow, CA, Jerome (Lois) Joyce of Princeton, MN and Tim (Dee) Gatz of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Jenny Thorson, Keith Thorson, Crystal Roeschlein, Amy Ziino and Amber Joyce; and great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Leah, Aiden, Aria, and Jace.
Wayne was preceded in death by parents, Jessie and Lucille Joyce; brother, Ralph Joyce and sister, Alice Bone.
