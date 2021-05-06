Wayne Scherling

Wayne David Scherling, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on May 5, 2021 surrounded by his family. A private graveside service will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Wayne was born on June 11, 1926 to David and Doris (McCarthy) Scherling in Crosby, MN. He graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1944. Wayne was a World War II veteran, serving with honor in the Navy, while being stationed at San Diego Naval Base in California. After his return from the Navy, he furthered his education at St. Cloud State University. Wayne was united in marriage to Kathryn Simon on August 18, 1956. He retired from Minnesota Power in 1988, after 35 years as division accounting administrator. He worked in the Crosby, Chisholm, and Little Falls offices. He dedicated many years of his life to helping others through his Christian faith and community service. Wayne was a long-time member of Living Hope Church and was recognized for more than 50 years of membership with the Kiwanis Club. Wayne is survived by his wife of 65 years, Kathryn “Kay” Scherling of Little Falls, MN; sons, Tom (Amanda Leidenfrost) Scherling of Little Falls, MN, Daniel Scherling of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Judy (Sam) Henning of Springfield, MO; sister-in-law, Ida Scherling of Fargo, ND; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Calvin Scherling. The Scherling family would like to acknowledge the extraordinary care and kindness expressed to Wayne by Horizon Health Hospice. Memorials are preferred to Horizon Health Hospice at: P.O. Box 220, Pierz, MN 56364.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.