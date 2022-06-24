Wayne Patrick Notsch

Wayne P. Notsch, 69 of St. Cloud, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home.
Visitation held Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 4-8 pm at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home St. Cloud. Private service held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 with Fr. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Interment at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.
Wayne was born March 2, 1953 in St. Cloud to Herman and Evelyn (Theisen) Notsch. He married Lois Poepping on October 8, 1977 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, St. Rosa. Wayne owned and operated his own trucking business and farmed in Sobieski until 2019 when his health caused his retirement.
He enjoyed deer hunting, watching old westerns and telling a good joke. Farming with his Oliver Tractors, trucking with his Freightliner truck and riding his Harley motorcycle were other activities he enjoyed. But he cherished most of all the time he spent with his wife, children and grandchildren and an ice-cold beer.
He is survived by his wife Lois; sons and daughter Wade (Melissa) of Little Falls, Adam (Amanda) of Sobieski, Clint (LaTasha) of Rice and Heather (Ben) Phenow of Rice; grandchildren Callie Notsch, Bella Notsch, Alice Notsch, Landon Notsch, Scarlett Notsch, Everett Notsch, Estelle Phenow, Caroline Phenow, and Graham Phenow; brothers and sister Ronald (Evie) Notsch, Loren Notsch, Judy (Gary) Meyer, Rick (Laurie) Notsch and Glen (Mary Kay) Notsch.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Marilyn Simon.
