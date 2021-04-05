Wayne Leo Chabot, age 68, formerly of White Bear Township, MN died peacefully at home in Pillager, MN on April 3, 2021. Survived by wife, Kathleen; daughter Nacona; step-son, Scott Dumphy (Bobbi); step-daughter Kristina Ward (Ben). Loving grandfather to Riley, Kennedy, Annie, and Sadie Dumphy. One and only Bumpa to William, Wyatt, and Wade Ward. Brother to Linda, Connie Manning (Joe), Lynn Schaar (Wayne), Roy (Tia), and Lyle (Neshell). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Clara; brother Dale; and sisters Carol and Marilyn. A Time of Gathering will take place on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, MN, with a time of sharing from 3:30-4 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter. Wayne enjoyed his retirement and many family gatherings at their home in Pillager. From boat rides to golf cart rides to night missions. He loved his time on the water and as anyone can attest, he would get impatient waiting for everyone to board and you would hear the toot of the boat horn. Prior to settling in at their home in Pillager, he and Kathy raised their three children in White Bear Township where motorcycle rides, going to Van-in’s, and taking trips around Lake Superior occupied their free time. He had two significant careers, one as a computer programmer and then later in life he went back to his roots in manufacturing as a General Manager of American Excelsior. That led him to the position he retired from in sales for Falls Foam in Little Falls, MN. The family would like to thank all of the Bigwater family; Dr. Philip (aka Dr. Phil) and the 5th Floor nursing staff at St. Joseph’s Cancer Center; Dr. Hilton and staff at MRO Brainerd Radiation Therapy Center; and Marcene and the staff at Good Samaritan Hospice for their care and support.
