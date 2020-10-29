Wayne Harrison, 79-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home in Royalton, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Rev. David Sperstad officiating. Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Royalton, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. The Harrison family asks those attending to please respect and follow COVID-19 guidelines with regards to social distancing and please wear a face covering. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Wayne was born on October 8, 1941 in Holmdel, New Jersey to the late Fred and Bessie (Phillips) Harrison. He graduated from Red Bank High School with the Class of 1960. Wayne was united in marriage to Denni Scherma in November of 1961 and together they had five children, Tracey, Heather, Wayne Jr., Heidi, and Jason and they later divorced. After making their home together for many years, Wayne was united in marriage to Cheryl Norberg on August 5, 2016. Wayne was the fire Chief for Holmdel, New Jersey before moving his family to Royalton, Minnesota in 1971. He was employed at the Royalton Schools for many years as the transportation supervisor, mechanic, and bus driver. Wayne was a member of the Royalton Volunteer Fire Department and the Royalton First Response Team. He enjoyed racing stock cars, model trains, modifying cars and working in his garage. Wayne also loved animals, especially his goats and dogs. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Wayne is survived by wife, Cheryl Harrison of Royalton, MN; sons, Wayne (Sandy) Harrison Jr. of Sartell, MN and Jason Harrison of Burtrum, MN; daughter, Tracey Harrison of Little Falls, MN; step-daughters, Jennifer Norberg of Royalton, MN and Carrie Norberg of Royalton, MN; brother, Fred Harrison of Holmdel, NJ; sister, Jane (Lloyd) Haslam of Holmdel, NJ; grandchildren, Derek, Dustin, Mandy, Chaz, Wade, Jake, Lisa, Thomas and Lydia; and 9 great-grandchildren. Wayne was preceded in death by daughters, Heather Harrison and Heidi Justin; son-in-law, Tom Justin; granddaughter, Jessica Justin; parents, Fred and Bessie Harrison; brother, Charles Harrison and step-son, Ryan Norberg.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.