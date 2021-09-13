Wayne E. Gall, age 81, of Morrill, passed away on September 9, 2021 at The Landings of Sauk Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 PM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morrill, MN. Rev. Mathew Langager will officiate. Visitation will take place from 11 AM – 1 PM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home. Wayne Gall was born Feb. 12, 1940 to Edward and Irene (Vouk) Gall in Pierz, MN. He began school at age five in a one room school house, and according to Wayne he graduated from school at the age of 12. Wayne’s first job away from home was in Cut Bank, Montana where he worked in the grain fields at age 15. After the grain fields, he enlisted as a Merchant Marine at age 16 and sailed the Great Lakes. In the 60’s, he started working as a cement finisher and soon became foreman in Mpls., MN. This lead him to start up his own construction business, Wayne Gall Construction. He also farmed, sold barn equipment, and raised cattle, pigs and buffalo. In his leisure time, he loved to race and do local pulls. He took 5 world records in snowmobile racing and collected over 100 1st place trophies in tractor and truck pulls. Sports were a big highlight as well and making many wagers. It didn’t necessarily matter who won the game, but picking the right team to win the bet. But most of all, his greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his wife Karen (Wyatt) of 44 years; children, Wayne Jr. of Pierz, Gwen (Larry) Brausen of Pierz, Scott of Little Falls, April (Ryan) Johannes of Royalton and Lisa (Nate) Popp of Royalton; eight grandchildren, Cavlin (Courtney) Brausen, Zachary (Nick) Brausen, Jada, Jace, Aaron and Levi Johannes and Olivia and Mya Popp; three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Ava and Cole Brausen; siblings, Robert (Joan) Gall, brother-in-law Terry Gorecki and mother-in-law Gwen Wyatt. Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Shirley Chouniard and Sharon Gorecki; father-in-law Melvin Wyatt; infant daughter Brenda and infant grandson Joseph.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.