Warren "Wallie" Wallace Barrett

Warren Wallace (Wallie) Barrett was born in Longville, WA on July 16, 1941 to Russell and Alice (Marohn) Barrett. There he lived on a mountain side farm until his family moved to Baxter, MN. He came of age on the new farm in Baxter and struck out for adventure in the U.S. Navy in 1959.
After traveling the South Pacific on the USS Cogswell as a boiler repairman, he returned to Minnesota where he met his wife Sylvia (Poser) Barrett. In Minneapolis he achieved an A.A. in Electronics Technology from Northwestern Electronics Institute.
Wallie and Sylvia lived in the Metro area while he worked as a machinist and had a farm in Stanchfield, until they settled in Baxter with their daughter Bethanny Mae. While there he began working in sales at Chet's TV until he established The Home Place furniture and appliances in Brainerd.
After the store closed, he advanced his Engineer's License and began working maintenance first at Brainerd HS and then later retiring as Maintenance/Boiler Supervisor from Whittier Elementary. Finding retirement tiring he went back to work as Facilities Maintenance at the State Hospital campus.
All through his life he loved his family, the outdoors, and friends. Weeks before his passing he achieved his 35 years of sobriety medallion in AA. He was a wonderful listener, and used this talent to help both friend and stranger alike. He loved hunting deer with his brothers, daughter, and nieces and nephews, fishing, and just walking quietly in the woods.
He is survived by his wife Sylvia, his daughter Bethanny Barrett and her wife Codi Falley, sisters Donna Liebeg, Mary Ann (Tom) Hazelwood, brother-in-law Stanley Kangas and sisters-in-law Kathy, Marilynn, and Marcy Barrett, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Wallie was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers David, Daniel and Timothy Barrett, sisters Nancy Kangas and Janet Barrett, brother-in-law Leland Liebeg.
There will be an Internment at Baxter Cemetery and a Celebration of Life at Oscar Kristofferson Park in Baxter, MN on May 21, 2022 from 12-5pm
A private service will be held with arrangements made by Brenny Funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.