Walter “Wally” Fyten, 75-year-old resident of Royalton, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service on Thursday at the church. Walter “Wally” Fyten was born on April 24, 1945 in Columbia Heights, MN to the late Walter and Julia (Kuper) Fyten. The family moved to Morrison County when Wally was a young boy. They resided one and half miles South of Buckman. Wally attended school in Pierz until the 10th grade. He had a love of farming and worked for his brother, Jerry for many years on the family farm. Wally enjoyed tending to the animals and assisting with any task that was needed on the farm. He was united in marriage to Karen in August of 2004. The couple made their home in Little Falls and for the past year in Royalton. Wally enjoyed watching TV especially the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings, painting ceramics and going for walks. He volunteered for Pine Grove Zoo and the Morrison County Food Shelf in Little Falls. He will be remembered as a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend. His memory will be treasured by his wife, Karen of Royalton; siblings, Dennis Fyten of Anoka, Paul (Marilyn) Fyten of Fridley, Elizabeth Krahl of St. Louis, MO, Monica Dawson of Savage, Steven (Michele) Fyten of Ramsey, Mark (Stephanie) Fyten of Pierz; sisters-in-law, Betty Fyten and Judy Fyten both of Pierz and Monica Fyten of Maple Grove, Pat (Bill) Kurowski of Pierz, Linda (Jim) Gunther of Pierz and Mary (Mark) Bellefeuille of Little Falls; brother-in-law, Dale Manlick of Illinois and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Julia Fyten; brothers, Ron Fyten, Jerry Fyten, Phillip Fyten; nephew, Shannon Fyten; niece, Stephanie Fyten-Malinowski. The arrangements for Walter are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.