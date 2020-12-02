Walter “Bob” Robert Olson, 91-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Services will be private. Burial will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Military Rites will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to First United Church of Little Falls. Bob was born January 24, 1929 in St. Peter, Minnesota to the late Walter and Esther Olson. He was a graduate of Duluth Denfeld High School and the University of Minnesota, Duluth. In June of 1952, Bob married his college sweetheart and love of his life, Nancy Love. Following graduation and marriage, Bob and Nancy were stationed at Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings, Nebraska where he served as Weapons Officer in the United States Navy. He later served as a Blue and Gold Officer for the United States Naval Academy, retiring at the rank of Commander from the United States Naval Reserve after 31 years of honorable service to his country. In 1954, Bob and Nancy moved to Minneapolis where Bob spent one year teaching Industrial Arts. In 1955, Bob and Nancy moved to Little Falls, where he began his 37 year career at Minnesota Power, retiring in 1992. Bob passionately loved his family, friends, fellow man and the outdoors. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a love for animals and nature. Bob enjoyed wood-working, dance club, golf, pool, poker, and bridge. He found great joy in serving his community and was actively involved in the First United Church, Kiwanis, The United Way, Chamber of Commerce, Linden Hill, Rising Stars Therapeutic Equitation, as well as, Board Member and Bank Director of First Community Bank. Bob also served as a leader of Boy Scouts for many years, receiving the Silver Beaver award. Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy; children, Robin (Paul) Felix of Little Falls, MN/Key West, FL, Robert (Sue) Olson of Mankato, MN, Richard (Marge) Olson of Bangor, ME, Jane (Rich) Varriano of Little Falls, MN, Ann (Randy) Walker of Stafford, VA; grandchildren, Matt (Tess) Olson, Kristin (Joe Yun) Olson, Christopher Walker, Katherine (Brandon) Phillips, Robert Walker; Richie Varriano and Rachel Varriano. Bob was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Esther Olson; sisters, Marjorie, Muriel and Maurine. A special thank you to Dr. MacNamara, Dr. Attarian, the staff at Highland Senior Living and the St. Otto’s Care Center for the love and care they provided over the years.
