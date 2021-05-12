Wallace Edwin Pomrenke, 95-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, died at his home on Friday, May 7, 2021. A visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. with a funeral service at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 14 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Wallace Edwin Pomrenke was born on September 10, 1925 in Perkins County, South Dakota, just outside of Hettinger, to the late Herman and Mary Etta (Campbell Bryant) Pomrenke. He grew up and attended school in Peever, SD, completing the 8th grade. After seeing Betty (Elizabeth Gronewold) walking on the sidewalk in Watertown, SD, Wallace courted and married Betty Gronewold on June 18, 1947 in Watertown, SD. They moved to the Black Hills, then to Portland, OR, back to Watertown, SD, then to Pierz, MN in 1957. Throughout Wallace’s life, he was a gold miner (Homestake Gold Mine, Lead, SD), brakeman for the M&SL railroad, streetcar conductor (Portland, OR), North American Van Lines driver/furniture mover, dairy farmer, diesel mechanic, belly dump truck driver, and most recently, day trader on the stock market. As in Wally’s words, he was a jack of all trades but a master of none! He is survived by one sister, Daisy Fleischhacker of Savage, MN; sons, Michael and wife Patrice of Van Nuys, CA, David of Pierz, MN, Steven and wife Christine of Royalton, MN, Douglas and wife Shirley of Lastrup, MN, Richard and wife Brenda of Ft Ripley, MN, James of Pierz, MN; daughters, Linda Montgomery and husband Bill of Highlands Ranch, CO, Eileen Iverson and husband Duane of Foley, MN, Susan Pomrenke of Alexandria, MN, and Laurie Ann Pomrenke of Dundee, MN; 25 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Wallace was preceded in death by Betty in February 2003, his parents, five brothers and five sisters and a son Gerry. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. The arrangements for Wallace are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN, 320-632-4393.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.