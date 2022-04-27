Wade Edward Lund, age 49, a resident of Pierz, MN passed away on April 23, 2022 after an unfortunate motorcycle accident.
Wade was born on November 4, 1972 in St. Croix Falls to parents, Eugene and Sandra (Wickman) Lund.
Wade grew up in Siren, WI and attended Siren School. He received his GED and Heavy Equipment Operator's Training from Central Lakes College in Staples, MN in 1997. Wade was currently employed at Landwehr Construction.
As a child, Wade was known to be a daredevil and enjoyed riding anything with an engine. He loved making memories with his cousins at Hap's Campground. Throughout his life, he became a true outdoorsman, with hunting being his favorite thing to do. Wade was a joker and always had a smirk on his face, never knowing what he was up to. He always had a joke, or a story, or time to cook for family and friends. He was a true family man who loved spending time with his family.
Wade was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bert, Sr. and Myrtle Lund, Roy and Irene Wickman; and his uncle, Bert Lund, Jr.
He will be forever missed by his daughter, Cheyenne (Cody); son, Hunter (Jazmin); kid's mom, Trese Lund; grandchildren, Gunner and Greyson; father, Eugene "Gene" A. Lund; mother, Sandra Wickman; sisters, Krista (Tory) Timm and Darcie (James)Klink; nieces, Mercedes, Alexa, Jillian, Autumn, Kaylee, Abby and Lily; great niece and nephew, Henrietta and Hendrix; God Parents, Craig and Linda Root; along with aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, and many friends.
Funeral service held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM (visitation 10-11 AM) at Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster, WI. Visitation held on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 4-7 PM at Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster, WI. Pallbearers: Nate Lund, Darren Lund, James Klink, Tory Timm; Eric Benson and Kristofer Benson. Honorary pallbearers: Alan Maslow, Paul Maslow, Joe Kowalski, Mike Taylor, Mike Gustafson, and Al Morse. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.