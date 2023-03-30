W. Edward Stukey passed away on March 27, 2023 at home.
Ed was born November 17, 1934 at home, in Clay County, Spencer, Iowa to Florence (Krukow) and Walter Stukey Sr. Ed attended country school 8 years, through all 8 of the years he was the only one in his grade. He graduated from Spencer High School, Iowa in 1952.
He was a member of the Iowa National Guard from April 1953 to April 1960.
Ed married Sally Sorenson in August 1955. They adopted a son, Bennett, which completed their family.
Ed farmed in the Spencer area from 1952 to1972, he then moved to central Minnesota. He tilled the land there for the rest of his life. Ed was a farmer at heart, he loved to till the soil and plant the seeds that would bring the fall crop. The tractors and equipment had to be John Deere. He considered himself a Steward of the Land that "God had entrusted in him."
On June 17, 1988 he was united in marriage to Shirley Sims, with that union came three additional children, Marv, Terri, and Kathi.
Ed was a valued worker at Larson Boat Works from 1987 until he retired in 2000. He worked in the wood shop on the ergonomics and quality improvement teams. He took great pride in his work.
He was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church. He proudly served on the church council for 12 years, at various positions.
Civic minded, Ed served on the Richardson Town Board in Morrison County for 9 years.
Ed loved his Lord, his wife Shirley, and his family. He loved spending time outdoors and could often be seen riding his 4-wheeler through the farmland accompanied by his ever faithful dogs. He was knowledgeable about firearms and would often share his thoughts with relatives and friends. He enjoyed hunting game birds and deer.
Ed was a pilot, he loved to fly their Piper Cherokee around central MN, and points beyond. He was a free spirit in the sky and often flew by what Shirley lovingly called "the seat of his pants."
Ed's life-long dream came true in July of 2001. Ed and Shirley traveled to and around Alaska for 6 weeks. A Super Duty Ford 3500 Diesel was purchased for the adventure, it pulled a 27 foot 5th-wheel camper as their home away from home. The memories made in Alaska were cherished until he met his maker a few days ago.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Shirley Kutil Stukey; children, Bennett, Marvin (Mary), Kathi (Randy), and Terri; his sister, Darlene and sister-in-law, Judy; grandchildren, Collin, Tessa, Mason, Evan, Brady, Pete, Pat, Kim, Nicole, Sara, Scott, Shannon, Marv III, and Katie; great-grandchildren, Claire, Shae, Weston, Alex, Conrad, Caleb, Kaci, Myka, Taylor, Logan, MJ, and Devin. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Florence and Walter Stukey and brothers, Galen and Jerry.
Service took place April 8th at Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia.
