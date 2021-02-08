Vivian M. Husnik, 92-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, formerly of Lino Lakes, MN, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Pierz Villa. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at St. Joseph’s of the Lakes Catholic Church in Lino Lakes, MN, with Father Doug Ebert officiating. Burial will take place in Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Mueller-Bies Funeral Home in Lino Lakes, MN. Vivian M. Husnik was born June 15, 1928 to George M. Rochat and Lena (Charest) Rochat. Vivian had three sisters, Laverne, Shirley and Carole, and grew up in New Brighton, MN. She met her future husband, Leonard J. Husnik (her beloved Lenny) on a blind date set up by friends, Bernice and Tony Shutta and were married on August 30, 1947. They were married for 54 years and resided in Lino Lakes, where they raised their two daughters, Kathy and Kim. Mom was a great cook and baker, spoiling Lenny with her famous apple pies and cakes each Saturday. Later in life, she was Dad’s caretaker as his health failed. We never would have had Dad with us as long as we did if it weren’t for Mom’s loving care. Mom enjoyed her Monday shopping sprees with Kathy and rooting Kim on at her softball games and being her biggest fan. Vivian enjoyed being Grandma to grandsons, Jeremy and Joshua and granddaughter Kayla, who called her Gammy. Vivian is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Jeff) Krause and Kim (Paul) Nalipinski; grandchildren, Jeremy (Carla) Krause, Joshua Krause, Kayla Nalipinski and two great-grandchildren. Vivian was preceded in death by loving husband, Leonard, of 54 years. Now Mom and Dad are reunited in Heaven once again. Mom will be missed dearly. We love you “Whole Bunchies.”
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.