Virginia "Jenny" Nelson, 89, quietly passed away April 27, 2023, at Amazing Love Elderly Care Center, Randall, Minnesota.
Virginia was born on September 5, 1933, near Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Dewey and Nina (Darby) Huddleston. She will be remembered as a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and philanthropist, all with a solid dose of independence.
Virginia graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1951. After a brief stint at Henderson State Teachers College, she broke her daddy's heart when she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. While in the Marine Corps, Sergeant Huddleston met a blonde, blue-eyed Sergeant Walter Nelson returning from the Korean Conflict. They were married in Hot Springs on December 22, 1953. They began their life together at Iowa State University where her husband graduated and they started their family.
Virginia began her career as a first-grade teacher at Rolla, North Dakota, while she worked on her bachelor's degree nights and summers until she graduated from Mayville State College in 1974. After moving to northern Minnesota, she continued as a first-grade teacher at Naytahwaush until her retirement. During that time, she completed two master's degrees at Bemidji State College, and training at Harvard University and Oxford University in England. She also developed a diverse library of books at home. When a former student asked her if she had read any of them she replied, "Most of them twice." She was a voracious reader, often reading late into the night and making notations on many of the pages.
She was also an excellent writer and poet. She wrote many poems that were published in magazines, usually related to the Christmas holidays. For many years she wrote a weekly column, Thoughts From a Country Kitchen, for the local paper in Bagley, Minnesota. She made observations about life on the farm, the weather, and stories told by neighbors and friends. She had a knack for creating a clear picture with words that anyone could understand and appreciate. She published a book called Hand-Me-Down Cookies, and other thoughts from a countryside kitchen, a compilation of those many stories. From that same kitchen she baked the absolute best buns in the county.
Upon retirement, Virginia made many trips to England, including trips with her sisters and sister-in-law, even spotting Queen Elizabeth in a small town outside of London. She bought a Corvette upon the death of her husband, saying he always wanted one but would never make the commitment. Later, when getting out of her late-model Camaro, she said older men would ask her if it was her car. She was surprised anyone would assume that it wasn't hers.
As a philanthropist, Virginia made donations large and small to many, many causes. She established a college scholarship with her husband to Iowa State University, and another one at Luther College. She also donated funds to churches in need of hymnals, local food pantries, libraries, veterans' groups, and a plethora of worthwhile organizations. She will be receiving junk mail for years to come from many of them who benefited from her giving.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Philip (Kathy) Nelson, Sarah Nelson, Priscilla Nelson; four grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Edi Edwards and brother, Tommy Huddleston.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Nina; husband, Walter; two infant brothers; her sister, Thelma Gaither and grandchildren, Zachary and Kassie Worsech.
Burial arrangements at Alida Cemetery are pending.
