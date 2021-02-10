Virginia D. Andersen, 84-year-old resident of Pillager, MN, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Riverside Assisted Living in Pillager. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Lincoln Evangelical Free Church in Cushing, MN, with Pastor Donald Reigstad officiating. Burial will be in the Scandia Valley Cemetery in Cushing. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Virginia Darlene Hauck was born on September 27, 1936 in Foley, MN to the late Victor and Irene (Jensen) Hauck. Virginia graduated from Foley High School and then attended Hamline University in St. Paul, MN where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, and became a Registered Nurse. She later earned a Master’s Degree in Nursing at St. Cloud State University. Virginia was united in marriage to Dale Andersen on December 31, 1957 and they made their home in Milaca, MN, where they raised their three daughters, Amy, Pam, and Kristin. In 1980, they moved to the shores of Lake Alexander in Cushing, MN, where they enjoyed the “lake life” as a family. Virginia was an amazing, caring, and loving Mother and Wife. She was the best role model for her three girls that a Mother could be. She always had an adventurous spirit, and led the family on numerous camping trips, snowmobiling, and church retreats, and was at the center of all our family memories. The “Girls shopping trips” will always be remembered with fondness. Virginia was a career woman in the nursing field and was passionate about her work in health care. Her last 15 years of her working life were spent at Lakewood Health System in Staples, MN, where she was their Director of Nursing. She was also an accomplished musician and spent much of her “hobby time” playing organ for many events. Virginia was the fulltime organist at First Baptist Church in Milaca and Lincoln Evangelical Free Church in Cushing. Virginia is survived by her husband, Dale Edward; daughter, Pamela Andersen of Roswell, GA; grandchildren, Carter Andersen Isaacs of Knoxville, TN, Amber, Annie, and Abraham Posner of Cushing; son-in-law, Randy Posner; brother and sister-in-law, Victor and Marie Hauck; and sister-in-law, Clara Hauck. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Amy Beth Andersen and Kristin Posner; and brother, Richard Hauck.
