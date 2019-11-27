Virginia C. Bayerl, 92-year-old resident of Duluth, MN, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. A Christian Mothers rosary will be said at 4:30 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. A resident of Duluth, MN since 1983, Virginia was born on May 29, 1927, in Pierz, MN, to Aloysius and Josephine (Girtz) Stalpes. She resided in the Pierz area from 1927 to 1975, before moving to Minneapolis, MN, to pursue professional opportunities. Virginia married Earl J. Bayerl, U.S. Army Air Corps on February 14, 1949, and lived on the Bayerl family farm where they raised seven children over the next two decades. In 1958, Earl and Virginia served together as Commander of the American Legion Post 341 and President of the Legion Auxiliary, Pierz. Virginia also served as a choir member and 4-H leader for many years. In addition to homemaking and raising seven children, Virginia pursued a lifelong fascination with words and writing through freelance journalism, reading, the family newsletter, crossword puzzles, and Words with Friends. Her love for travel led to jaunts in five continents and nearly all 50 states. She played the bass drum in the Pierz Community Band as a child, and this musical interest once again surfaced as a participant in the Duluth Community Band in the 1990s. Inheriting a love of flower gardening from her mother Josephine, Virginia understood the therapeutic beauty of flowers and shared her bountiful garden in Duluth with St. Mary’s cardiac rehab center as a spiritual ministry in the last 20 years. Her favorite phrase came from a popular quotation by President John F. Kennedy (who shared her birthday): “A rising tide lifts all the boats.” Virginia believed in the power of education to raise the level of attainment for her family and she became a lifelong student herself. A graduate of Little Falls High School in 1945, she went on to complete an associate’s degree from Brainerd Community College in 1974. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 1980 at the School of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Minnesota (UofM) in the Twin Cities. A student study-abroad field experience in Christian social work was completed during the summer of 1979 in India. Virginia went on to pursue a double master’s degree in social work and in public health from the U of M-Twin Cities and Duluth, degrees that were awarded in 1985 and 1987, respectively. In 2014, she was named an Outstanding Graduate of Brainerd Community College. Virginia’s professional pursuits paralleled her educational interests. While raising her children in the Pierz area from 1949 to 1975, Virginia wrote freelance for local newspapers and contributed to the development of the Rich Prairie and Sunshine Shoppers in the 1970s. While a student at U of M-Twin Cities, Virginia taught business courses part-time for several years at the university. As a resident of Duluth, she held positions as an administrator for senior care and for the Catholic diocese. She served as a full-time social worker with St. Louis County for 18 years, from which she retired in 2007 at age 80. Virginia is survived by her children, Barry Bayerl (Bobbi Bell) of St. Cloud, MN, Dr. Elizabeth Bayerl of Marathon, FL, MSgt. Carla Bayerl, Ret. USAF of Duluth, MN, William Bayerl (Alice) of Menomonie, WI, Victoria Bayerl of Minneapolis, MN, Colleen Simmons (Bryan) of Minneapolis, MN, and Lisa Grasdalen (Sandin) of Edgewood, WA; siblings, Rosemary Will of Chanhassen, MN, William Stalpes of Merrifield, MN, Thomas Stalpes of Elk River, MN, Barbara Wiley of Powhatan, VA, Bernadette Suiter of Elk River, MN, and John (Paula) Stalpes of Elk River, MN; 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Grandchildren include Craig Bayerl, Jennifer Kunz (Jordan), Ian Bell, Dr. Balyssa Bell, Grant Bell (Leslie), Hope Bell, Benjamin Bayerl (Lori Konkler), Dr. Dylan Bayerl (Dr. Roja Ergun), TSgt. Cassandra Bayerl, USAF, Joseph and Zachary Bayerl, Paige, Sienna and Camryn Simmons, Taylor and Riley Grasdalen. Great-grandchildren include Sydney and Aubrey Kunz, Ruzgar and Uzay Bayerl, and Jacen Bayerl. Virginia was preceded in death by her former husband, Earl, to whom she was married to from 1949-1971; sisters, Corinne (Lentner) and Laverne; brothers, Lloyd (Pete) and Gerald; and children who did not survive infancy, Terese Marie, Faith Mary and JJ. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Joseph’s Parish Church.
