Virginia Berguson

Virginia (Browne Peterson) Berguson, born September 2, 1926, passed away December 9, 2020 at Diamond Willow Lester Park Assisted Living in Duluth, Minnesota. Virginia was a long-time resident of Little Falls, Minnesota, but her roots were deeply planted in the east coast. She was born and raised in Queens, New York City. Her love of the ocean and her east coast sensibility remained with her throughout her life. She met her husband, Richard Berguson, at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. They were married September 11, 1948. Together they raised five children, Steve, Claudia, Bill, Anne and Susan. Virginia was a devoted member of the Episcopal Church of Our Savior where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, served on the altar guild and contributed to the life of the parish community. She worked a number of years as the receptionist in her husband’s dental office and as a docent at the Charles Lindbergh Interpretive Center where she provided tours to visitors and created the center’s nature trail. She supported music and the arts in the community. She cherished the many friends she had in her years in Little Falls, Minnesota. Her family will be forever grateful for the gifts she shared of her love of nature, talent in painting and drawing and love of music and books. She will be greatly missed. Virginia was preceded in death by her mother Mildred, her father William and her only sibling, Jean (Bates). She is survived by her husband Richard; children Steve (Jan) Berguson of Duluth, Claudia Berguson of Duluth, Bill (Steph) Berguson of Duluth, Anne (Mark) Boldt of Maple Grove and Susan (Pat) O’Brien of Duluth; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Diamond Willow Lester Park and Essentia hospice for their care and support. Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Duluth, Minnesota. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Duluth, Minnesota. Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.
