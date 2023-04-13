Virgil S. Weiss, 87-year-old resident of Pierz, passed away February 24, 2023 at the Harmony House in Pierz.
Memorial Service held on Saturday, April 15 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. Visitation held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, April 15 at the church. Burial held on Monday, April 17 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.
Virgil Sylvester Weiss was born on December 11, 1935 in Granite Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Michael and Florence (Hoffman) Weiss. He attended Country school as a young boy in Granite Township, Morrison County, Minnesota. He proudly served his Country in the United States Army. Serving from May 9, 1955 until his honorable discharge on May 8, 1957. He received his GED while he was in the military. Virgil returned to Granite Township, Morrison County after his discharge. He was united in marriage to Doris Schmidtz on May 23, 1959 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. The couple made their home in Granite Township, where he milked cows and farmed for 60 years.
Virgil loved his apple trees, old time music, gardening, wood working, flowers and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the St. John's Choir and Farm Bureau for several years.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Doris Weiss of Lastrup; son, Patrick Weiss of Lastrup; daughter, Kathy Ann (Craig) Lau of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Marvin (Lois) Weiss of Hillman, Marlene (Dave) Klein of Lake Elmo, Jerry (Kathy) Weiss of Texas, David Weiss of St. Cloud.
He was preceded in death by his parents and many cousins.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Virgil.
