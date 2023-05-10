Virgil Hoheisel, 79-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away on May 3, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, May 13 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman. Visitation held from 9-11 A.M. at the church.
Virgil was born on July 22, 1943 in Hillman, MN to the late John and Anna Hoheisel. On August 20, 1976, he married Mary Lou Przybilla. They had two children, Brent and Amanda. Virgil spent his entire life farming in Hillman on the land where he was born and raised. Farming is a profession he loved dearly. He never minded the long workdays it demanded. His children and grandchildren were the greatest joy of his life. All they had to do was ask and he tried his best to fulfill their wish. They were his life. In his later years, spending time at the cabin with his family was his favorite hobby. He was dearly loved by everyone that knew him.
He is survived by his wife Mary Lou; children Brent (Kristine) Hoheisel and Amanda Hoheisel; grandchildren Brooke, Braden and Brody Hoheisel- all of Hillman, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Laura Sahr, Bernice Held and Leona (Onie) Held; brother Wilfred (Itto) Hoheisel.
