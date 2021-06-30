Viola Berg, 89 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the VA Healthcare Center in St.Cloud, MN. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, with Rev. Ryan Olson officiating. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Viola Berg was born in Swanville, Minnesota on October 26, 1931 to Edward Leo Berg and Dorothea Wilhelmina Auguste (Lubbert) Berg. She grew up in Swanville, Minnesota and Paulina, Iowa. Viola served in the U.S. Army from April 6, 1951 to April 2, 1954. She worked for the NWNL Insurance Company and the U.S. Post Office, from which she retired. Throughout her life, she lived in Minneapolis, Bloomington, Rush Lake, and Little Falls, before moving in 2017 to the VA Community Living Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Viola loved her family and enjoyed crafting, gardening, fishing, and playing Yahtzee. Viola is survived by her brother, Gordon Berg of Brainerd, Minnesota; sister, Gertrude Warmuth of Roseville, California; and many nieces and nephews. Viola was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothea and Edward; brothers, Lyle Berg, David Berg, and Edward Berg; sisters, Margaret Heinz, Victoria Petrowski, and baby sisters, Mildred Bertha Louise Berg, Betty Jane Berg, and Helen Louise Berg; brothers-in-law, James Warmuth, Ervin Heinz, and Walter Petrowski; and sisters-in-law, Dee Berg, Ida Berg, Marjorie Berg, and Betty Berg.
