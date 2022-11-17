The service for Victoria "Vera" Warzecha, Monday, November 21, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Opole. Visitation from 9-11 a.m., on Monday, is also at the church. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.
Victoria "Vera" Warzecha, age 94 of Sartell, formerly of Brockway Township, passed away on November 14 at Country Manor, Sartell.
Vera was born on May 20, 1928, in Holdingford to Rudolph and Helen (Fisher) Winkler. She lived in Holdingford until she married Ray. She married Raymond Warzecha on November 15, 1947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Holdingford. Vera farmed alongside her husband, Ray, for many years in Brockway Township. She was known for her baked bread and making people laugh. She truly enjoyed life and being around family and friends.
Survived by her children, Gloria Warzecha of St. Cloud, Ervin (Debbie) Warzecha of Blanche Lake Dam, Paulette Warzecha of Little Falls, Jerome (Charlotte) Warzecha who remains on the family farm in Brockway Township; 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, parents, brothers, and sisters, Leo Winkler, Ervin Winkler, Alex Winkler, Lester Winkler, Leroy Winkler, and Rosemarie Popp.
