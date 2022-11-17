The service for Victoria "Vera" Warzecha, Monday, November 21, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Opole. Visitation from 9-11 a.m., on Monday, is also at the church. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Victoria "Vera" Warzecha, age 94 of Sartell, formerly of Brockway Township, passed away on November 14 at Country Manor, Sartell.

