Victoria M. (Mrozik) Thorn

Victoria "Vicki" M. Thorn of Milwaukee collapsed and died without regaining consciousness Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Thorn, 72, founded a pioneering post-abortion reconciliation and healing program in the Catholic Church in 1984. Project Rachel rapidly spread across the United States and worldwide within the Catholic Church and in other Christian denominations She often attributed her concern for men and women affected by abortion to her experience in an all-girls school in Minnesota when one of her friends struggled with abortion's aftermath. "All I could do was just love her and be present to her, and make sure she was OK," Thorn often noted. "But it was a life-changing experience for me, in understanding that abortion was not a non-event, that it left enormous footprints in someone's life, and enormous pain." Thorn's efforts to understand and assist her friend led her to major in psychology at the University of Minnesota, where she met her future husband, William Thorn, one day at Mass in the campus Newman Center. They married 18 months later moving to Milwaukee when her husband took a faculty position at Marquette University.
After a stint as a Birthright counselor, she became the first Respect Life director in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. With the support of Archbishop Weakland, Thorn launched Project Rachel as a program to teach clergy to help women progress through their healing following an abortion. The success of Project Rachel led Thorn to train Catholic clergy in 29 countries and more than 170 dioceses in the United States. During a private audience Pope John Paul II blessed her and congratulated her on her 'special work.' In 1990, the Vatican published her book "Il Progetto Rachele Il Volto Della Compassione" (Project Rachel: The Face of Compassion).
In 1990, she launched the National Office for Post-abortion Healing and Reconciliation, which offered personal telephone counseling to individuals as well as consultation services to a wide variety of denominations. In 2001, Pope Francis appointed her to the Pontifical Academy on Life.
Struck by the emerging research on pheromones in human sexual relationships, in latter years she lectured on college campuses across the country on the biological underpinnings of the theology of the body or, as she titled her talks, "What They Didn't Tell you in Sex Ed." Thorn's work received numerous accolades and awards including the Catholic Press Association's People of Life Award, an appointment to the Pontifical Academy for Life, and induction into the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, a papal knighthood.
In 2021, Notre Dame University awarded her the Evangelium Vitae Medal for her international work on post-abortion healing.
Thorn was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Agnes Mrozik of Little Falls, MN.
She is survived by her husband, William Thorn; six children, Sofia (Nick) Bambulas of Milwaukee, Willy of Bangkok, Thailand, Marisia (Steve) Vaughan of Denver, Chiara (Jordan) Millikan of Minneapolis, Vincent (Heather) of St. Francis, and Miriam (Robert) Daro of David City, NE; and 19 grandchildren.
Services were held at St. Catherine Church, 51st and Center Sts., Milwaukee on April 30. The family held a private interment in Mt. Calvary, WI.
