Vernon Martin Pautsch, after a long battle, lost his fight with cancer and passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his home in Grasston, MN. He was 70 years old. Vernon was born on March 23, 1950 in Gaylord, MN and grew up on the family farm in rural Arlington, MN. He was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gaylord and confirmed at American Lutheran Church in Gaylord. He attended Arlington-Green Isle Elementary and high school up to the 10th grade. He was united in marriage to Joanne Krebs on May 18, 1967 in Watertown, SD. They moved to Mora, MN where Vernon worked as a farm hand while Joanne looked after the farm family’s children. After the birth of their first child, they moved to Grasston, MN. Vernon held many jobs ranging from working at the alfalfa plant in Grasston, over-the-road truck driving, running a business repairing farm equipment, to driving truck for Hass Construction in Ogilvie until he retired in 2016. Vernon was the owner of The Exotic Animal and Fowl Auction from 1992 to 2019. The auction was held multiple times a year in many different places ranging from Mora, Pierz, Perham, and Long Prairie. Vernon enjoyed farming and working with animals. He had many animals of his own from many kinds of birds, fox, rabbits, bear, deer, but most of all cattle. He tended to his cattle even after retirement for as long as he was able. He is preceded in death by his wife Joanne; parents Fredrich and Frieda (Otto) Pautsch; brothers, Duane Pautsch, Garhard “Gary” Pautsch, and Marvin Pautsch; father and mother in-law Carl and Alberta (Wendorff) Krebs. Vernon is survived by his daughter Kristine (James) Lindgren of Grasston - with their children: Amanda (Ryan) Thomas (great-grandchildren Katelynn, Chester, Kaira, and baby), Crystal Lindgren (great-grandchildren Eowyn and Emory Hart), and Douglas Lindgren; son Chad (Renee) Pautsch of Ava, MO - with their children Christopher Reed, Jeffery Baskin, and Taylor “Marshall” Baskin; son Karl (Sara) Pautsch of Braham - with their children Jacob, Gary, and Hazel; daughter Kim (Caleb) Christenson of Mora - with their children Dakotah, Charisma, and Caleb Jr “CJ” Christenson; brother Bob (fiancé Judy Gaare) Pautsch of Arlington; sister Jan (Dale) Wark of Arlington; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 with Pastor Dean Oelfke officiating. Casket bearers are Jacob Pautsch, Gary Pautsch, Douglas Lindgren, Caleb Jr “CJ” Christenson, Kai Matoga, and Charlie Surdey. Interment in Grasston Union Cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
