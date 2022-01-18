Vernon Kahre

Vernon C. Kahre, age 85, of Huron, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Avantara Huron in Huron, South Dakota.
His committal service will be at 9:30 AM on Monday, January 24, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Wolsey followed by a Memorial Service at 11 AM at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Huron. Visitation, with the family present will be from 3-6 PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Welter Funeral Home in Huron. A prayer service will begin at 6 PM Sunday evening at the funeral home. Visit www.welterfuneralhome.com
Vernon Clifford Kahre was born on April 27, 1936 in Wolsey, to parents Arthur A. and Gertrude (Scheibe) Kahre. He grew up on a farm near Wolsey. Vern attended Lutheran Parochial and then graduated from St. Paul Lutheran High School in Concordia, MO. He then attended Huron College.
Vern married Geraldine Jungemann on July 27, 1958 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wolsey. To this union, three children were born, Karla, Tammi, and Kurt.
Vern served in the South Dakota Army National Guard 153rd Engineer Battalion for over 20 years, where he achieved the rank of Master Sargent. He was on the Beadle County Weed Supervisor, Huron School Bus Driver, Huron College Bus Driver (where he enjoyed many volleyball trips), and a dedicated employee at Super Splash Carwash. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Minnesota Twins. Vern and Gerri took yearly summer vacations with their family and traveled to many United States, even Hawaii to visit friends, family and to attend Kiwanis conventions. They were restaurant regulars and known by many in Huron.
He was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and Custer Township Officer. Vern had a servant's heart and was a proud 48+ year member of Kiwanis, serving many years as club secretary.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine; his brother Lester Kahre; in-laws, Harry and Hazel Haeder, Gerhardt Jungemann and Harley Jungemann; nephew Dennis Haeder and niece Lavonne Luellman.
Vern is survived by his children, Karla (Mike) Mitzel of Rapid City, Tammi (Joel) Wilczek of Fort Ripley, MN, and Kurt (Gwen) Kahre of Watertown; nine grandchildren, Keenan, Kasha, Maggi, Ted, Charlie, Frank, Leo, Jackson, and Alex; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Eileen (Larry) Waldner of Huron; sisters-in-law, Corinne Kahre and Lorraine Jungemann; and many endearing nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mt. Calvary Church.
