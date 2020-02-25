Verneille J. Berkhahn, 87-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Nate Bjorge officiating. Burial took place in the Darling Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Verneille Jeanette Berkhahn was born on January 24, 1933, in Shawano, Wisconsin to Gustave and Alma Splittgerber in a farmhouse on the Wolf River. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Shawano. She was united in marriage to Donald Lester Berkhahn on June 15, 1952 at St. John’s. Verneille attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse in rural Shawano County and graduated from Shawano High School in 1951. Verneille and Don operated a dairy farm in Gresham, Wisconsin from 1952 to 1968 when the family moved to Corning, Iowa, where Don served as Assistant Director of the Dairy Division for the National Farm Organization. She and Don raised four daughters in Corning. In 1978, the family moved to Mason City, Iowa, where Verneille served as co-owner of Mason City Brokerage, a wholesale beer distributorship. She was a bookkeeper for the distributorship. She then served as co-owner of Valentino’s, an Italian restaurant in Mason City from 1990 to 1998. She retired in 2000 and moved to Little Falls, Minnesota. Wherever she lived, she was active in her churches, singing in the choir and serving in women’s ministries. She loved to fly in the airplane with Don. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and sewing, sharing her talents with friends, family and her churches. She loved gardening and spending time with family playing cards, board games and fishing. For several years, she and Don traveled in their fifth-wheel travel trailer to Apache Junction, Arizona. She and Don took their camper to many places across the U.S. Survivors include her husband, Donald Berkhahn; daughters, Janiece (Kenn) Stobbe, Cheryl (Patrick) Rioux, Robin (Richard) Hemple and Daneille (Scott) Olthoff; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Erin, Alyssa, Erika, Katie, Josh, and Kyle; and six great-grandchildren, Andrew, Grayson, Jase, Emily, Talon and Jackson. Verneille was preceded in death by her parents, Gustave and Alma Splittgerber; three sisters, Viola Boettcher, Mildred Zeman, Ruth Seifert; one brother, Carl Splittgerber; and one granddaughter, Kristin Hemple. The Berkhahn family extends heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Kelli Diederich and all the staff members at Diamond Willow Assisted Living and CHI Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion they showed to Verneille. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CHI Hospice.
