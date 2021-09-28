Verna Pauline Pulak

Verna Pulak, 90, of Brainerd, passed away on September 23, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Services will be held 11am on October 5th at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter with a visitation starting one hour prior to services. A private interment for the family will be at St. Mary's Polish National Catholic Cemetery in Harding.
Verna was born December 23, 1930 in Little Falls to Alfred and Mary (Becker) Hansmann. She married Julian Pulak on June 25, 1949 in Harding, Minnesota. Together they had five children.
Verna enjoyed bird watching, fishing, dancing and listening to old time music. She loved spending time in her garden and working with her flowers. Most of all, Verna loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Verna is survived by her loving husband, Julian, of 72 years; will be dearly missed by her children, Sandy Young, Linda (Don) Kapsner, Roger (Gwen Olson) Pulak, Jeff (Darbie) Pulak, Kevin Pulak; siblings, Arvin Hansmann, Arlene Brausen; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Mary; two brothers, three sisters and a granddaughter, Shawnna Pulak.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
